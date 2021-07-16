Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Chrissy Teigen Mourns Death of Her and John Legend’s Beloved Dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her "sassy broad" Pippa on Instagram. Her and John Legend's 10-year-old Frenchie died in her arms, she shared with her followers.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 16, 2021 2:38 AMTags
PetsJohn LegendCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Talks Depression and Cancel Club: "I Feel Lost"

It's been a ruff day for Chrissy Teigen as she says goodbye to her "beautiful little" dog Pippa.

Chrissy shared on Instagram that her and John Legend's longtime companion "just died in my arms, not long ago" on Thursday, July 15.

As the Cravings author wrote in her tribute to the 10-year-old French bulldog, "I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s--t from ANY new dog we brought in." 

She added, "Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life." (The couple mourned the death of their bulldog Puddy in 2018, calling the dog their "first born" child.)

Summer House's Stephen McGee shared one of his favorite memories of Pippa on Instagram, writing in the comment section, "RIP Pippa. Remember her and puddy at the apt in nyc humping that giant teddy bear!"

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami wrote, "I'm so sorry Chrissy! Binx is sending his love to you and the fam." 

Instagram

Just one day ago, Chrissy reflected on the difficult year she's had. In light of the recent bullying allegations against her, she said, "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

She explained that she has "learned a whollllle lot" about the cancel club, sharing, "All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you."

Read more about her thoughts on cancel culture by clicking here.

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling After Clothes-Free Mishap

3

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling After Clothes-Free Mishap

3

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

4

MAFS' Clara Shares Insight Into Unexpected Divorce From Ryan

5

See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics