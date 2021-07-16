Meet Julia Roberts' Three Kids With Danny Moder as Daughter Hazel Steps Into the Spotlight

Watch : Julia Roberts' Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut

America's sweetheart has an even sweeter family.

Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter, Hazel Moder, captured the attention of the Cannes Film Festival when she supported cinematographer dad Danny Moder at the screening of his new film Flag Day. The glitzy outing marked Hazel's very first (but certainly not her last) red carpet appearance.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner is notoriously private about her family life, even relocating to New Mexico after Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus were born in hopes of protecting them from Hollywood's glare. Julia and Danny went on to welcome son Henry, now 14, in 2007.

In a 2018 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, Julia suggested her kids will never "have a true sense" of her fame.

As she recalled, "When they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"