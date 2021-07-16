The Challenge's Kaycee Clark and Nany González Set the Record Straight on Their Relationship

Get ready for a season of spies, lies and maybe some romantic allies.
After MTV announced a brand-new season of The Challenge on July 14, many fans turned their attention to two veterans competing in the series.
In a sneak peek for the new season, Kaycee Clark and Nany Carmen González were spotted kissing in between challenges. In addition, Nany took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a selfie with her co-star that read, "magnetic."
So, what's really going on between these two? Let the two competitors explain in their own words.
"Kaycee and I met on Total Madness. We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us," Nany exclusively shared with E! News. "I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."
Kaycee added, "Whenever I am competing on a reality show, I'm always in compete mode and that's my main focus. So this time around, playing the game while getting closer to someone is a whole different vibe and I love it. The Challenge is a really hard game mentally, emotionally and physically so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She's a badass."
While it's clear the pair has a connection, viewers will have to watch The Challenge unfold to see where things go.
For now, both MTV reality stars are quick to praise the other for their skills and personality on and off The Challenge.
"In a game sense, I definitely love watching Kaycee compete," Nany gushed. "She's insanely athletic. She's like a little superhero and in my mind there's nothing she can't do! On a personal level, I love how genuine and kindhearted she is to everyone she meets. She is truly beautiful inside and out."
According to Kaycee, Nany is one that shouldn't be underestimated in the game. But away from the cameras, there's a whole lot to admire.
"I love how caring and real Nany is," the Big Brother alum shared. "She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me everyday."
Mark your calendars! The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11 on MTV.