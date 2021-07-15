Britney Spears Feels Like She’s “On Her Way to Freedom” After Win in Conservatorship Case

Watch : How Britney Spears' New Lawyer Can Shake Up Conservatorship

Britney Spears can "Taste the Victory" right now.

The 39-year-old singer is feeling optimistic about ending her conservatorship in light of her July 14 court hearing, a source close to the situation exclusively tells E! News.

In court, a judge approved her request to hire her own private attorney for the first time since her conservatorship began 13 years ago. She chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who appears to be quite familiar with Hollywood circles. In recent years, Mathew has been photographed with Winona Ryder and Matt Damon at high-profile entertainment events.

"Britney's doing great," the source shares. "She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom."

Having her preferred lawyer seems to have made a huge impact on the pop star's outlook: "All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her," the insider explains.

"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen," the source adds. "She's very happy right now."