Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made a Glamorous Red Carpet Debut

Well, hello there, Hazel!

It's extremely rare for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's kids to be in the spotlight, so July 10 was a very special occasion for the star-studded family. Together at the famously fancy Cannes Film Festival, Roberts' husband of nearly 20 years and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet for the screening of Sean Penn's thriller, Flag Day, on which Danny served as cinematographer.

Hazel's red carpet ensemble—a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes—harkened back to the '90s. The teen kept her hair in a simple pony tail and smiled for the cameras alongside her dad, dressed in a navy suit. Nothing like going big for your first red carpet!

Julia and Danny welcomed Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus back in November 2004. The actress gave birth to their younger son Henry three years later. While neither parent has weighed in on Hazel's red carpet moment just yet, lucky for her, she has a red carpet master for a mom.