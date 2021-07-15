The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Gets Cozy With Wife 7 Months After Announcing Separation

Watch : "The Challenge" Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen for "Offensive Comments"

Marriage can certainly be a challenge.

The Challenge: Double Agents alum Chris "C.T." Tamburello sparked rumors of a reconciliation with estranged wife Lili Solares on July 15, seven months after announcing their separation. In a sweet Instagram pic shared by Lili, the couple are posing side by side as she cuddles into C.T.'s chest. Lili's IG handle remains @mrstamburello1123, and it's clear she's still proudly Mrs. C.T. while captioning the photo with a heart on fire emoji.

A fan commented, "I just read an article that said he was divorced," to which Lilli responded, "No, [he's] not" with a crying laughing face emoji.

C.T. and Lili tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to five-year-old son C.J. Their separation was first made public in the teaser trailer for Double Agents in December 2020.

"Marriage was not going well," C.T. confessed while returning to The Challenge. "We're separated, and I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."