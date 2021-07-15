Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

iCarly Revival Scores a Season 2 Renewal

iCarly will be back on Paramount+ for a second season, which will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

iCarly is not only back, but she's here to stay. 

Paramount+ just handed out a second season order to the new, grown-up version of the former Nickelodeon show, which premiered in June on the streaming service and quickly became one of its most streamed shows. 

The show takes place 10 years after the original as Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) restarts her famous web series. Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles as Freddie and Spencer, along with newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. The seventh episode, which takes aim at cult-like co-working spaces designed to con women out of all their money, just debuted on Thursday, July 15. The full season will run 13 episodes, and the second season will begin production in the fall. 

Surely, that gives the show plenty of opportunity to answer some of our questions, like where in the world is Gibby (Noah Munck). The lovable sidekick hasn't even been mentioned in the revival, while at least we know that Sam (Jennette McCurdy) is riding across the country with a biker gang. 

We! Want! Gibby! 

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

But Gibby or no Gibby, we're just as excited to have the iCarly gang back as they are to be back.

"I'm beyond thrilled to come back to this goofy, wild, grown-up iCarly universe for a second season," Kress told E! News exclusively. "Our first time around was just the appetizer. There is a lot of story left for these characters, and we're only getting started! Here's hoping Freddie manages to pull his life together... fingers crossed!"

Anyway, keep up with all the cancellation and renewal news by scrolling down!

Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

The iCarly revival will be back for a second season on Paramount+, and will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

Disney+
Renewed: Loki (Disney+)

Loki's first finale ended with a surprise renewal for season two, making it the first of Disney+'s current Marvel series to score a renewal.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Renewed: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock has said yes to a second season of beloved new small town comedy Rutherford Falls.

HBO Max
Renewed: Made for Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max's less-than-romantic dark comedy will be back for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Good Girls (NBC)

Good Girls will be saying goodbye after its fourth season wraps up on July 8. 

NBC
Canceled: Manifest (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on the mystery series Manifest after three seasons, leaving fans with a massive cliffhanger and major death. Creater Jeff Rake has promised to find a new home for the show, so fingers crossed!

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: Girls5Eva

Peacock has renewed Girls5Eva for a season 2, meaning the group is sticking 2getha. 

NBC
Canceled: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: Rebel (ABC)

There will be no season two for Katey Sagal's legal dramedy. 

ABC
Canceled: Mixed-ish (ABC)

ABC is saying goodbye to its Black-ish prequel after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: For Life (ABC)

There will be no season three on ABC for For Life, though the show is reportedly being shopped to a new home.

ABC
Canceled: American Housewife (ABC)

After five seasons, the plug has been pulled on comedy American Housewife.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: Call Your Mother (ABC)

ABC has said no to a season two of freshman comedy Call Your Mother.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fans can expect more of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

photos
New episodes of iCarly arrive Thursdays on Paramount+. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

