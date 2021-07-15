Go Inside Madonna's Madame X Tour In Heart-Pounding Documentary First Look

Watch : Madonna Thinks She Discovered Rosalia

Madonna is here to disturb the peace.

The consummate disruptor and pop music icon is at the center of the new Paramount+ documentary Madame X, premiering on Friday, Oct. 8, centered on the Grammy winner's fourteenth studio album and Madame X tour in 2019.

"Artists are here to disturb the peace," the teaser trailer opens as Madonna is revealed on-stage in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to a press statement, the documentary will "take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna's fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places."

Madame X features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna's children, international musicians and dancers and the all-female orchestra, Orquestra Batukadeiras. Madonna embarks on an equally epic adventure in a cinematic stage play that pairs her power ballads with scenes of democratic unrest, police brutality and other political issues. As the release states, the concert remains a "love letter to multiculturalism" inspired by Lisbon.