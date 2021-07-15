See Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund & More In Heartbreaking Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

They say each love story is truly unique.

Critically-acclaimed anthology series Modern Love returns to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13 with a new star-studded cast—including plenty of our celeb crushes. Kit Harington woos Lucy Boynton while on a cross-country train ride in Ireland, and Garrett Hedlund and Anna Paquin spark a romance onscreen. Meanwhile, Minnie Driver gives a heartbreaking performance as a woman who lost the love of her life.

"In this season, love breaks all the rules," the official press statement reads. "Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms."

Season two of Modern Love is based on eight real-life love stories, inspired by the famed New York Times column of the same name. From a formerly married couple finding their way back to one another, to two pals testing their friendship and a remarkably memorable one night stand, the series tackles missed connections, betrayals and of course, the triumph of love.