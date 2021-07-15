Hoda Kotb Is All Of Us Reacting to That Sex/Life Shower Scene

Watch : "Sex/Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

Hoda Kotb just watched that Sex/Life shower scene—and luckily, her reaction was documented.

As part of the Sex/Life TikTok Reaction Challenge, Today With Hoda & Jenna's account posted a video of Jenna Bush Hager showing co-host Kotb the 19:50 minute mark of episode three. And let's just say, Kotb's reaction was priceless. But you'll want to see it for yourself.

For those who haven't seen the series, Sex/Life is about a woman named Billie (Sarah Shahi), who's in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). In episode three, Cooper starts stalking Brad to, as Netflix put it, "check out the competition." And when he follows him into the shower at the gym, Cooper sees the size of Brad's, um, manhood.

During a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser provided some insight into the scene, including whether they used a body double.