Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Messages on Social Media After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

Jamie Lynn Spears is a glass half-full kinda girl.
.
The same exact day that Britney Spears scored a legal victory in her conservatorship battle on July 14 by being granted permission to choose her own lawyer, her younger sister shared a series of cryptic, but not-all-that-cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories.
First up, a classic black-and-white photo with a quote that read, "Once you choose hope, anything's possible." Hours later, as the world was celebrating Britney's win, the actress, 30, shared a second message in her own words: "Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s--t once and for all. Amen."
E! News was present at the most recent court hearing where Britney asked judge Brenda Penny for permission to hire counsel of her choosing, specifically Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor.
Since the conservatorship battle began 13 years ago, Britney has been represented by court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingram. However, in a court filing obtained by E! News, Sam asked to resign on July 6 and stated his resignation would be "effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."
The judge approved Britney's latest request of choosing her own representation and confirmed Sam's resignation.
After the judge's decision, the pop star also shared feelings of optimism in a July 14 post on Instagram. Sharing a video of herself doing literal cartwheels, she wrote, "Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!! New with real representation today. I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me...You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!" She also added the #FreeBritney hashtag.
The Spears sisters weren't the only ones taking to social media following the hearing. Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, also shared an inspirational quote to Instagram on July 14 that read, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."
Following the hearing, Britney's new attorney, Mathew, told reporters outside the courthouse, according to footage shared on social media from KNX 1070 Newsradio, that he will take a "top-to-bottom look at what's happened here over the past decade." The lawyer also made it clear that it was his team's top priority for the star's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from his role in the conservatorship.
As for Britney's father, Jamie, during the July 14 court hearing, his attorney told the judge that Jamie did not plan to resign his role in the conservatorship and that Britney's remarks, made during a previous hearing on June 23, included "misstatements."
The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.
