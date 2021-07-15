Britney Spears Says She's Feeling "Blessed" After Hiring New Attorney to Fight Conservatorship

Britney Spears has a spring in her step in light of her latest court hearing.
On Wednesday, July 14, the 39-year-old pop star posted on Instagram that she feels "blessed" following a judge's decision earlier that day to approve the vocalist's request to select and hire a new lawyer amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. Her post included footage of a horseback rider and a woman doing cartwheels in the grass.
"Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji] !!!!! New with real representation today," she wrote in the caption. "I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!"
She added, "Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today [gymnast, shrug and racehorse emojis] !!!!" The "Lucky" singer concluded her message with the hashtag "FreeBritney," which has become a rallying cry for fans.
Among those wishing her well in the comments section was Ariana Grande, who wrote, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."
During the court hearing earlier that day that E! News attended, the judge confirmed the resignation of Samuel D. Ingham III, who has served as Britney's court-appointed lawyer since her conservatorship began in 2008.
The judge also approved Britney's request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her private attorney.
Following the hearing, Matthew told reporters outside the courthouse that he will take a "top-to-bottom look at what's happened here over the past decade," per footage shared on social media from KNX 1070 Newsradio. The attorney also made it clear that it was his team's top priority for the star's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from his role in the conservatorship.
Matthew continued, "Can anyone disagree that it is not in the best interest of the conservatee for James Spears to be a co-conservator? Pursuant to Britney Spears' instructions, we will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal."
After the hearing, Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, shared an inspirational quote to Instagram that read, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's attorney for comment. During the hearing, his attorney told the judge that Jamie did not plan to resign his role in the conservatorship and that Britney's remarks included "misstatements."
In her public testimony at a hearing held last month, Britney told the court that she had never "really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that."
After the June 23 hearing, Jamie's attorney shared a statement to media outlets saying that he is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."
To read more details from E! News' coverage of Britney's continued conservatorship situation, click here.