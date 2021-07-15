Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Has "Good Idea" of Missing Ex's Whereabouts as She Files for Custody

Watch : Amanza Smith Gives New Details on Her "Missing" Ex-Husband

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is asking for sole custody of her two children amid her ex-husband's apparent disappearance.

The 44-year-old real estate agent filed paperwork with the court on June 29 to request a change to her custody arrangement with former NFL player Ralph Brown for their children Noah, 11, and Braker, 10, as detailed in the document obtained by E! News on Wednesday, July 14. The current arrangement was put in place following their July 2015 divorce.

In the filing, Amanza, who is seeking sole physical and legal custody, including the ability to approve his visitations, wrote that Ralph, 42, has not paid any child support in more than five years. She said he sent her an email in September 2019 stating he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids."

The reality TV personality stated she has not seen nor heard from him since a chance encounter in November 2019 and has no means of contacting him, although she has a "good idea" of his possible whereabouts.