How the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Captured Our Hearts

Watch : Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Where were you on July 10, 1999?

While most people likely can't answer that very specific question, I can. I was standing in my living room, hands covering my eyes, as the U.S. women's national soccer team went into penalty kicks against Japan in the World Cup finals. And when Brandi Chastain infamously pulled her jersey off after securing their win with her penalty kick, I can still remember jumping up and down, screaming so loudly that I am still surprised my neighbors didn't run over to see if a crime was committed. I was 12 years old and soccer was my life. When I wasn't at practice or juggling in the backyard, I was re-watching that iconic game on VHS so often I could likely recreate most of the plays. Forget capes, my heroes wore sports bras.

Little did I know the money I was making in one hour babysitting my cousins was more than my idols were making in a single day competing for their country in one of the biggest sporting events of the world.