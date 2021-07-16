How the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Captured Our Hearts

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

Where were you on July 10, 1999?

While most people likely can't answer that very specific question, I can. I was standing in my living room, hands covering my eyes, as the U.S. women's national soccer team went into penalty kicks against Japan in the World Cup finals. And when Brandi Chastain infamously pulled her jersey off after securing their win with her penalty kick, I can still remember jumping up and down, screaming so loudly that I am still surprised my neighbors didn't run over to see if a crime was committed. I was twelve years old and soccer was my life. When I wasn't at practice or juggling in the backyard, I was re-watching that iconic game on VHS so often I could likely recreate most of the plays. Forget capes, my heroes wore sports bras.

Little did I know the money I was making in one hour baby-sitting my cousins was more than my idols were making in a single day competing for their country in one of the biggest sporting events of the world.