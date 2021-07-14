MTV Is Bringing Cribs Back From the Dead

Welcome (back) to my crib.
MTV is officially reviving the beloved, iconic, era-defining show Cribs, in which celebrities give tours of their over-the-top homes. It's like Architectural Digest's home tours, but sillier. Cara Delevingne may have a vagina tunnel, but does she have nocturnal fish and an entire closet for lingerie, a la Mariah Carey? Not as far as we know! (AD did have something to say about the news on Twitter...)
This time around, the list of celeb homes we'll get to tour is truly out of control. Sneak a peek at Martha Stewart's bathroom, or JoJo Siwa's living room. Ryan Lochte will probably show off his pool, while Scott Disick must have a dining room fit for a lord. Jordyn Woods, Snooki, Big Sean, and The Challenge host TJ Lavin will also be included, along with 16-year-old Marsai Martin.
The list also includes Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, Kathy Griffin, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Rick Ross, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and even more.
According to MTV, the new season will "invite viewers for a peek into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour."
The version of Cribs that we all know and love ended around 2011, but the show was revived in short form for Snapchat Discover in 2017. A UK version is also about to premiere its second season, and the U.S. is working on catching up.
You can watch a short promo below!
New episodes will be 30 minutes long, and they premiere Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m.