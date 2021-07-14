Britney Spears Scores Legal Victory as She’s Approved to Hire Her Own Lawyer

Watch : Britney Spears' Sexy Maid Photo Takes Dig at Conservatorship?

Britney Spears has secured a small victory in court as she fights for her freedom.

A judge granted the 39-year-old Grammy winner permission to choose her own lawyer during a court hearing on Wednesday, July 14, where E! News was present.

She has been represented by a court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, since her conservatorship began 13 years ago. However, Sam asked to resign on July 6. In the court filing obtained by E! News, he stated that he wanted to resign "effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

At the hearing, Britney asked Judge Brenda Penny for permission to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her private attorney. The judge approved her request and confirmed Sam's resignation. According to The New York Times, Mathew has become a high-profile lawyer for several Hollywood stars, including Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg.

Britney told the judge during her June 23 testimony that she has been developing a rapport with Sam, but wanted to choose her own representation as she tries to end the conservatorship. "I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that," she said.