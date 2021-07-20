Everything You Need to Know About the New Sports Heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

Prepare for a whole new wave of must-see sporting events.

With the 2020 Olympics kicking off in just a matter of days, fans are looking forward to witnessing long-time favorites like gymnastics, swimming and track and field.

But as Team USA arrives in Japan with a mission to win gold, a few new sports are entering the picture and promising to catch the attention of new and old fans. One event already making buzz is skateboarding.

At 24 years old, Mariah Duran will make her Olympics debut alongside teammates Alana Smith and Alexis Sablone. The chance to compete in her favorite sport is an opportunity she doesn't take lightly.

"It's different, it's new and I can only relate to when I first saw skateboarding in my neighborhood and I was just so fascinated by how they did it," Mariah exclusively told E! News while supporting Always' #KeepHerPlaying campaign. "It's not really the easiest thing to get into. It's pretty dangerous. But, you know, you can take it as far as you want to go and I feel like that's the beautiful thing about skateboarding."