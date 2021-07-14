Jerry O'Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne as New Co-Host on The Talk

Watch : Jerry O'Connell Replacing Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk?"

It's a new era for The Talk.

Jerry O'Connell is officially replacing Sharon Osbourne as co-host of the long-running daytime CBS series. What's more? He just became The Talk's first full-time male co-host.

On Wednesday, July 14, the Star Trek: Lower Decks star announced his new gig during the show.

"It's real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me," he shared. "I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun and it worked...We're going to have a lot of fun, we really are."

He added, "It's an exciting time...I don’t want to say it's scary, but it's new,, so it's a change. And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake it up a bit and this is definitely shaking it up."