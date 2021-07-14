Britney SpearsJason SudeikisKardashians2021 EmmysShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Things Dave Star GaTa Can't Live Without

From Air Jordans and Louis Vuitton sunglasses to grooming tools, the "Check Up" artist's must-haves will inspire you to stay fresh 24/7.

By Emily Spain Jul 14, 2021 7:41 PMTags
E-Comm: Things Gata Cant Live Without E! Illustration; Getty Images

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

GaTa is making moves on and off the screen!

Known for being rapper Lil Dicky's hype man in the popular FX series Dave as well as in real life, the breakout star recently released a single called "Check Up," which is already inspiring TikTok dances and rising on music charts. In between creating new music and inspiring his fans, GaTa told us everything he keeps on hand while balancing his busy schedule.

From essentials for Morty, his French Bulldog, to designer sunglasses and Apple products, we can all take a cue from the rapper's must-haves. To check out the rest of the things GaTa can't live without, scroll below! And don't forget to watch a brand new episode of Dave tonight on FX and Hulu.

Christine Chiu Shares What's In Her Bag

Nike Men's Cotton Crew Socks 6-Pack

"Never know when you gotta take your shoes off at someone else's house. Clean socks are a must-have."

$20
Macy's

Apple MacBook

"Gotta keep this close by. Lil Dicky got rich off a MacBook, so it's inspiring to use at all times."

Shop @
Amazon

Andis 04710 Professional T-Outliner Beard/Hair Trimmer with T-Blade

"Gotta stay sharp. Never want to look too rough."

$63
Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

"My iPhone is a handheld laptop. Need it at all times. I'm a businessman."

Shop @
Amazon

Louis Vuitton Sunglasses

"I gotta keep a fresh pair. I love accessories more than clothes themselves."

Shop @
Louis Vuitton

XL Dog Potty Pads for My Frenchie

"My dog pees a lot, so these are a must 24/7."

$55
$39
Petco

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Royal Toe'

"One of my favorite shoes of all time. Michael Jordan was banned from wearing these shoes. Makes me feel badass."

$289
Flight Club
Shop @
Stadium Goods

Fresh Black Pro Club T-shirt - 3-Pack

"Wearing these $6 t-shirts keeps me humble and they the best quality."

$19
Amazon

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash

"Fresh breath is a must. But, I also use Listerine to clean all my jewelry."

$4
Target
$5
Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs - 5-Pack

"I want all brand new socks and draws. Gotta stay fresh. "

$60
Macy's

Looking for more celeb must-haves? Check out Tabitha Brown's must-haves.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

