Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

The rock star has put a giant rock on it!

E! News can confirm Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. He popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif, and a look at her ring can be seen here.

"forever @travisbarker," Kourtney, 42, posted to Instagram just after Travis, 45, proposed. She included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.

Among those celebrating the engagement was Kim Kardashian, who tweeted footage of the couple kissing and added, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting at 6:30 p.m., and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," the insider shares. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

TMZ was first to report the engagement, citing sources.