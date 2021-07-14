Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

Watch : "Cellmate Secrets: Shayna Hubers" Exclusive

Kentucky woman Shayna Hubers is serving a life sentence in prison for shooting her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, to death in 2012.

She is the subject of an upcoming episode of the Lifetime docu-series Cellmate Secrets. On the show, a few of her former cellmates who testified against her in court offer rare insight into the murder case by speaking out about what the killer allegedly told them behind bars.

"Shayna used to tell me all the time that she deserved what she wanted when she wanted it," one of the women, Holly Nivens, says in E! News' exclusive clip from the show. "She thought it was very important that I didn't judge her."

In 2012, Hubers, then 21 years old, called 911 herself to report that she shot Poston, 29, in self-defense. Authorities discovered that he was shot six times, including in the head. Hubers was taken in for questioning and later arrested for murder.