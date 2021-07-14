How Connie Britton Is Raising Her Black Son Amid a "Racial Reckoning"

Watch : Connie Britton's Funny Reaction to Not Watching "Dirty John"

When it comes to raising her son, Connie Britton absolutely has clear eyes and full hearts.

Back in 2011, life changed for the actress when she adopted her son Eyob from Ethiopia. Nearly 10 years later, Connie is raising her growing boy in a country experiencing a "racial reckoning."

During an appearance on The View on July 14, Connie described the past year as her son continues to understand the world around him.

"It's been complicated and painful as I think it has been for everybody for different reasons and in different ways," she told Sunny Hostin and the co-hosts. "For me, I am going through my own reckoning of the privilege that I've been raised with and in and grown up in and have been able to create my life in."

Connie continued, "At the same time, I'm raising a Black boy in America and at the end of the day, he's my son. I will fight to the end for him."