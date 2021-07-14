Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai & Vishal Parvani Tease Sexy New Men’s Underwear Line

The bromance between Family Karma's Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani is taking its next step: the co-stars are going into business together.
The Bravo stars and best friends are launching a menswear brand, cheekily named Underwear Dance Party or UDP, that features boxers, briefs and trunks in a range of playful color combinations.
"My family has always been involved in the manufacturing of clothing, but underwear was something they hadn't tackled," Vishal exclusively told E! News. "And it seemed so obvious because as a guy, I've had a lot of issues with underwear: not soft enough, riding up, bunching, constricting. I also enjoy fun colors and designs and was never able to find underwear that addresses those issues while remaining stylish."
"Underwear is the one piece of clothing almost every person is guaranteed to be wearing," added Amrit. "But routine doesn't have to mean boring. I wanted guys to have an easy way to express themselves and feel confident in their skin."
Kapai, who recently revealed plans to propose to boyfriend Nicolas Kouchoukos, and Parvani, who is currently in a long-distance relationship with cast member Richa Sadana, created UDP with a goal of inclusivity.
"Whether it's to impress your lady friend or your gay squad, a pair of UDP will do the job," Amrit said. "We embrace and welcome diversity with open arms. We want to bring you excitement when you open up your drawer. Wear your underwear proudly!"
Amrit and Vishal also stripped down and posed with hunky models to promote UDP, and E! News has the exclusive first look at some of the sexy images.
The line is available to shop here.
Family Karma airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on season one any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)