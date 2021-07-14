JoJo Siwa Recalls "Gay Awakenings" in Conversation on Sexuality With Demi Lovato

Watch : JoJo Siwa "Couldn't Sleep for Days" After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a new interview for 4D With Demi Lovato, the 18-year-old YouTuber spoke about her sexual awakenings.

"I've been figuring out my 'gay awakenings' recently," she said. "I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them."

Siwa also looked back at Demi Lovato's 2015 music video for their hit "Cool for the Summer."

"Do you remember your dancer?" the Nickelodeon star asked the 28-year-old singer. "Her name is Jojo Gomez and you did 'Cool for the Summer' together…I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested."

Lovato then shared what the song meant to them. "When I did 'Cool for the Summer,' that song for me was actually my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual. Because like I said, I didn't come out until 2017," they said. "But 'Cool for the Summer' was like 2014, 2015. So, like, that to me, it was my way of saying, 'I'm not ready to come out but...'"