How Zayn Malik Grew "Very Comfortable" With Gigi Hadid's Family After Initial Struggle to "Get a Word In"

Singer Zayn Malik is used to having to use his voice, but with Gigi Hadid's family, it may have come as a bit of a challenge.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the magazine's latest cover star and supermodel spoke about the high-spirited dynamics of her large family, which of course, now includes her other half, Zayn and the couple's 10-month-old baby girl, Khai. When it comes to the lively family dinners that take place, Gigi lightheartedly acknowledged her role in their discussions as "the brain" and admitted it took Zayn a little bit of time before he was able to work his way in vocally.
"At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she shared. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind."
And although the One Direction alum does speak his mind during family gatherings now, Gigi also added that he still takes more of a diplomatic approach when asked to pick a side. No pressure.
"When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?'" she explained to the outlet. "He's charming."
And in the mother-knows-best grand scheme of things, it seems like Zayn usually knows just who to agree with. "He's usually on my mom's side," she added. "So, he's smart in that sense."
As for Gigi's extended family, we're actually talking about quite the household. Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, is a well-known real-estate developer, known for building luxury hotels and mansions and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, is not only a former model, but also starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four years. Gigi's parents were married for six years but got divorced in 2000.
And let's not forget, Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid, is also a model making her waves of her own. In fact, Bella—who Gigi described to Harper's Bazaar as the "heart" of the family—recently made headlines after revealing her relationship with art director Marc Kalman. So, it looks like a new voice will be weighing on those family debates.