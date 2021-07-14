LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Bragging About Making Sports Illustrated's Cover at Younger Age

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

LeBron James' kids seem to realize it's not easy to notch wins over their highly successful father.

The 36-year-old NBA superstar stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 13 to promote the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During the visit, guest host Arsenio Hall asked about his 16-year-old son Bronny having appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month as a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan.

"Bronny plays video games all day," LeBron shared. "I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing."

The athlete continued, "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research—all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up—he was like, 'Dad, no, you were six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.'"