Prepare to Swoon Over the Sex and the City Reboot's Fiercest Fashion Statements

After breaking the internet with their new cast photo for the Sex and the City revival, take a look at every head-turning outfit from the upcoming series, And Just Like That.

We couldn't help but wonder...how soon is too soon to channel the Sex and the City cast's latest fashion?

It's no secret that ever since HBO debuted the beloved show in 1998, people have been trying to emulate the style of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character. Fast forward to 2021, and the desire to dress like the one and only Carrie Bradshaw has only amplified with Sex and the City's rebooted series, And Just Like That.

Case in point? Just a few days ago, Sarah sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image of her first day of filming with co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

Of course, the legendary group—minus Kim Cattrall who isn't returning to play Samantha for the reboot—looked as fabulous as ever walking the streets of New York City. 

In the cast photo, Cynthia rocked a breezy gray plaid button-down and loose-fitted trousers. Sarah's outfit was equally eye-catching with her checkered high-waisted skirt, beige cardigan and strappy Mary Jane heels. As for Kristin? She donned an off-the-shoulder polka dot blouse (with a plunging neckline!) and a black pencil skirt. 

Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

From the snapshot alone, it's clear the Sex and the City cast has entered a new fashion era.

But if you thought that was the only picture you could swoon over, fret not! Scroll through our gallery below to feast your eyes on the girls' fierce, fun and fabulous style.

Spoiler: You'll most certainly fall in love with their looks.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristin Davis
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Cynthia Nixon
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Kristin Davis
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Willie Garson
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Nicole Ari Parker
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Cynthia Nixon
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Nicole Ari Parker & Kristin Davis
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Jessica Parker

Can't get enough SATC news? E! News has you covered. Click here for the latest and greatest updates about the upcoming series.

