Why Samira Wiley Is "So Happy" About Co-Star Madeline Brewer's Emmy Nomination

Yes, Samira Wiley is so thrilled to be nominated for an Emmy. But, more than that, she's super stoked for one of her co-stars.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Handmaid's Tale actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, revealed why she's so excited for Madeline Brewer, who she also co-starred with on Orange Is the New Black. "I called Maddie this morning, I haven't heard from her yet," Samira exclusively told E! News. "This is her first nomination, which I have been honestly very, like, confused as to why Maddie has not been nominated before."
As she continued, the Nerve actress said Madeline has had one of her favorite performances on the show, adding, "I'm so, so, so, so happy for her."
On Tuesday, July 13, Madeline became a first-time nominee when she received a nod in the same category as co-stars Samira, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski. Both Samira and Ann have received Emmys for their work in the Hulu dystopian drama, with Yvonne having been previously nominated in 2018.
So, you can understand why Samira is so excited for Madeline, who has been a staple on the show since 2017. However, Samira made it clear that she's rooting for all of the women on The Handmaid's Tale cast, including Elisabeth Moss, who has earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
"The women on this show, I think, are doing work that is remarkable," she noted. "And I'm so happy to be mentioned in the same breath as them."
As for how she plans to celebrate her own nomination? She's at the whim of her 3-month-old's sleep cycle.
"I don't really know what we can do," she said. "She doesn't understand. My wife's like, 'Tell mommy congratulations!' And she's like, ‘What are you talking about? I need to take a nap.'"
Per Samira, they'll try to have a low-key celebration later tonight. The celebrated actress and wife Lauren Morelli quietly welcomed daughter George Elizabeth in April, before later confirming the child's arrival on Mother's Day. Samira wrote at the time, "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."
For more Emmys news, click here.
You can find the first four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu.