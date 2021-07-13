Even the Grown-ish Cast Doesn't Know How Yara Shahidi Does It All

Watch : Why "Grown-ish" Stars Are Taking Over!

Seriously, how does Yara Shahidi have time to sleep?

The 21-year-old star of Grown-ish has been modeling since she was a toddler and made her film debut at age nine. One of TIME magazine's 2017 list of the "30 Most Influential Teens," Shahidi currently juggles playing college student Zoey Johnson on the Black-ish spin-off with going to school IRL and her activist work.

And on top of all that, she still stays humble!

"It never ceases to amaze me how much they do," Shahidi gushed on E! News' Daily Pop on July 13 about her co-stars. "We're all producing and creating projects and it's so inspiring to be a part of a show that is going to be a catalyst for so much more."

Yet fellow Grown-ish star Francia Raisa didn't let Shahidi stay out of the spotlight for too long. "I'll be honest, Yara inspired me," the actress added. "I'm 10 years older than her and I'm like, Yara's going to school and filming a show, shut up."