Demi Lovato Reflects on “Huge Transition” of Coming Out as Non-Binary: “If You Misgender Me, That’s OK”

Demi Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, shared a heartfelt message to social media about using their preferred pronouns during Non-Binary Awareness Week.

Watch: Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Demi Lovato is letting fans know they understand if using their new pronouns may be difficult to remember.
 
In commemoration of Non-Binary Awareness Week, the 28-year-old singer recently shared a personal message to Instagram, opening up about the transition of using they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary in May. "If you misgender me—that's okay," they wrote in the July 13 social media post. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"
 
"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, the shift will come naturally," the singer added. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."
 
The "Cool for the Summer" musician further explained their reason behind sharing the genuine message within the accompanying caption of the post. "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others," they wrote. "It's all about your intention."

"It's important to me that you try," the performer continued. "But if you make a mistake, it's okay." Demi ended the message with a note for fans, adding, "Remember that I love you and to keep going."

Back in May, Demi also took to social media to announce they identify as non-binary in the first episode of their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.
 
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," the singer wrote at the time. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

