Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Marries Longtime Love Jade Jones

Stop right now with this surprise wedding announcement!
On Tuesday, July 13, Emma Bunton had big news to share with her fans and followers on social media. As it turns out, the Spice Girls member secretly got married to longtime love Jade Jones in a private wedding ceremony.
"Mr and Mrs. Jones," Emma wrote on Instagram with a photo from the altar.
For the special ceremony, the 45-year-old singer opted for a classic white dress and floral headpiece. As for Jade, he showed off his unique style with a fedora, sneakers and must-see blazer. "Me and Mrs. Jones," the Damage singer wrote on Instagram while posing with his wife after the ceremony.
Soon after the first wedding photos surfaced online, family and friends reacted with celebratory messages in the comments section.
Victoria Beckham wrote, "Congratulations! Love u both so much!! X" while Mel B commented, "Yipppeee" with heart eye emojis. Fellow English singer Kimberley Walsh added, "The most gorgeous couple."
Emma and Jade have been together since 1998. The pair got engaged in 2006 and have two children together: Beau Lee, 13, and Tate Lee, 10.
While they try to keep their relationship on the private side, both Emma and Jade can't help but showcase their love on social media for major milestones.
Back in February, Emma wished the singer a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. "The absolute love of my life, my rock, my everything," she wrote alongside a selfie with Jade. "You make everything so much better. Happy birthday to the best man and father in the world."
And when it was time to celebrate Valentine's Day, Jade took to social media and revealed their date night.
"Love this woman so much!!" he wrote while raising a toast. "Happy valentines Day beautiful. 23 of these baby!!"
While the couple is keeping their honeymoon plans a secret, fans have their eyes peeled to Emma's social media hoping she will spice up our lives with more wedding day photos. Stay tuned!