Why Tennis Champion Roger Federer Is Withdrawing From the Tokyo Olympics

For fans, Roger Federer's latest announcement might feel like a grand slam...to the chest.

On Tuesday, July 13, the esteemed tennis pro announced he is no longer headed to Tokyo for the postponed summer games. "During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," he explained in a statement. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland."

However, Federer made clear that this is not the end of the road for his tennis career. "I have already begun rehabilitation," he continued, "in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."

The 39-year-old father of four concluded his announcement on a positive note: "I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz."