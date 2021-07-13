Pose's Mj Rodriguez Makes History With 2021 Emmy Nomination

Watch : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

Mj Rodriguez better prepare for her best Emmys pose yet.

On Tuesday, July 13, Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Spoiler alert: Pose received a whole lot of love from the Television Academy.

While the cast and crew are likely celebrating Pose's nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, many are taking extra notice of Mj's spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

As it turns out, Mj made Emmys history by becoming the first transgender nominee for the Best Actress category.

The singer-actress, who plays Blanca Evangelista on the FX series, joins fellow nominees Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) in the must-watch category.

In addition to Mj, co-star Billy Porter also scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.