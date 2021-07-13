Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Deserve an Emmy for Their Sweet Nominations Announcement

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones are continuing to be a golden father-daughter duo.
The two actors joined family forces to announce the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys on July 13. But, before they got to the highly anticipated list, Ron couldn't help but just sweetly compliment his daughter on a job well done when it comes to her fast-growing amount of accolades, which include winning her own Emmy last year.
"Not only is it an honor to announce the 2021 Emmy nominees," Ron began his speech. "But I get to do it with my very own superstar daughter." The cute shout-out prompted his daughter to jokingly respond, "Dad, you promised you wouldn't embarrass me."
"I'm sorry sweetheart," Ron quipped back and in a moment of subtle, but well-deserved flexing, continued, "But, we did kinda make television history last year. I mean, I know I'm partial but I think your Emmy is the most beautiful Emmy in all the world."
Yes, that's right. The two made Emmy history in 2020 by both winning individual awards in the same year. Ron's role in the series, This Is Us, earned him his second Emmy for the category of Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Jasmine, three days before, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama series for her role in #FreeRayshawn.
"I mean it is pretty amazing," Jasmine responded to her dad's compliment, "And you know, my Emmy looks up to your Emmy very much." Talk about sweet.
Not to be confused between his equally impressive trophies, Ron joked, "Wait a minute, which one? Because I have two."
Looking for the latest scoop on the 2021 nominations list? Find the answers to your burning questions, starting here.