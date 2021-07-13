See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

Watch : Lolly Adefope Dishes on "Shrill," Aidy Bryant & More

It is TV's big day.

On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few.

While it's definitely exciting to find out who's in the running for an award in September, it's just as sweet to see stars' reactions to the milestone news, especially after a particularly tough year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on—and it did for many performers as they brought characters to life and continued to entertain in our socially distant time.