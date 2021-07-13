Go Inside Model Taylor Hill's Stunning Log Cabin in Nashville

Watch : Exclusive Must-Have Home Deals for Real

When you know, you know. Just ask Taylor Hill.

After three years of house hunting—that meant looking at 50 (!) places—the model finally found her forever home in a Nashville log cabin. And lucky for us, she gave Architectural Digest a tour of the 1.29-acre property.

"I was shocked something like this existed, and I basically fell in love at first sight," she raved. "I walked in the front door and said, 'This is home. This is where I'm meant to be. This is everything I could possibly want in a house and more.'"

The 3,622-square-foot retreat features a rustic living room filled with a fireplace, log-and-mortar walls and original oak floors. Seems familiar? It was actually inspired Ralph Lauren's home in Colorado, where Hill is also from.

But that's not the only living room in Hill's house. A stark contrast to the first, the second features giant windows to let in all the natural light, blue built-ins to showcase her treasures and a ginormous couch.