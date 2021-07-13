KardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Katie Dumped a Fan Fave and Even the Other Guys Are Crying on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette took a dark turn as Katie dumped fan favorite contestant Connor B., breaking up a whole house full of bromances.

You know it's real heartbreak when even the other guys are in tears. 

On The Bachelorette, star Katie Thurston just came to a devastating conclusion: Connor B. can't kiss. Or at least he can't kiss her well enough to keep him around. He first captured her heart with his cat costume and then joined her on a delightful double date with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, but apparently, it just wasn't in his kiss. 

As Connor prepared for the evening portion of their date, Katie arrived at his door in a hoodie and jeans, which is the no. 1 Bachelor Nation sign for "this is over." It was very sad to watch her dump him, especially as he was so supportive, but the real devastation came when Connor went to say goodbye to the other men, who are also dating Katie. They actually cried!

While his bromantic buddy Greg wiped away some tears, Andrew S. was actually sobbing, and no one could figure out how a nice boy like Connor could ever be sent home like that. If Connor couldn't even make it, what hope was there for the rest of them? 

photos
A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

Blake, meanwhile, took the opportunity to go comfort Katie in her post-Connor sadness by appearing outside her room with a speaker. She invited him in and they made out for quite a while, proving that there's apparently nothing at all wrong with Blake's kiss and he's clearly a frontrunner. 

Blake actually had a really big week. Earlier in the episode, he met his first ever drag queens when Drag Race stars Shea Coulee and Monet X Change made an appearance, and he wondered if he was supposed to be checking them out. 

We certainly thought that Shea and Monet were about to dress all the guys up in drag and we were truly thrilled, only for them to reveal that they were just going to judge the guys' abilities to throw shade. The men were asked to participate in a sort of confusing debate/roast, and encouraged to throw each other under the bus. It went badly! 

ABC

Hunter was so very...Hunter-y during the roast and the other guys were so over it that Katie got overwhelmed to the point of throwing up and cutting the post-date party short. She didn't even hand out a date rose, which is fine, because no one on that date deserved it. She also canceled the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, and then sent Hunter home, along with the other guys who had caused her drama. 

And finally, Katie and Justin have tied the pretend knot. They had a full wedding date and even exchanged vows, but despite its appearance, it was just a fake wedding staged for some bad photos. Why they continue to do this date we will never know, but it will forever be awkward! 

Anyway, Katie's down to her final seven men. Keep up with all of them below!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew S.

26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

Blake

30, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan

26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Greg

27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Justin

26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael

36, a business owner from Akron, OH.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mike

31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Aaron

26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA.

ABC
ELIMINATED: James

30, a software salesman from La Jolla, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Tre

26, a software engineer from Covington, GA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Hunter

34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Connor B.

29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Andrew M.

31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Josh

25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Quartney

26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Christian

26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Conor C.

28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: David

27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Thomas

28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Garrett

29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: John

27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Karl

34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Kyle

26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Cody

27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Gabriel

35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Brandon

26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Jeff

31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Landon

25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Austin

25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Marcus

30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR.

photos
View More Photos From The Bachelorette 2021: Meet the Men Competing for Katie Thurston's Heart

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

