Jerry O’Connell Is “In Talks” to Replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk

Watch : "The Talk" Returns Without Sharon Osbourne

The Talk may have found its replacement for Sharon Osbourne.

Actor Jerry O'Connell (who most recently starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks) is in talks to replace the former co-host on the daytime CBS show, a source familiar with the talks confirms to E! News.

"He will bring a very different energy than Sharon did to set," the insider shares, adding that O'Connell is "such a nice person."

He would be The Talk's first full-time male co-host.

O'Connell made occasional appearances on the show as a guest host throughout the last decade. He became a familiar face to The Talk's viewers this year, having guest hosted more than 25 episodes so far. Fans may also recognize the Stand By Me star, who is married to X-Men's Rebecca Romijn, from his roles on the TV series Carter, Billions, Drunk History and The Big Bang Theory.

E! News reached out to O'Connell's rep for comment and did not hear back. The network had no comment when contacted by E! News.