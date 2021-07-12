Bachelor's Victoria Larson Hits Back at Hateful Comments About Her New Look

Victoria Larson is speaking her mind, per usual.
The former "villain" from The Bachelor recently made headlines after fans noticed her seemingly different appearance in her Bachelor in Paradise cast photo. People commented on her new lighter hair and seemingly more-chiseled face.
"The Queen" took to her TikTok account to slam peoples' comments about her appearance. She captioned the post, "To everyone hating on my appearance."
Victoria started her video, "Hit 'em with a plot twist anytime you want, sis. It's your life and shout out to my Botox girl."
She finished the clip, "I looked good both ways. Don't get it twisted." Victoria concluded the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.
The contestant is already familiar with critics slamming her for her looks. Back in February, when she was on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Victoria had to deal with many folks trolling her for her appearance.
She addressed the comments back then by posting an Instagram pic with all of the mean phrases she dealt with.
"'Omg her eyes are swollen' 'why doesn't she do her makeup like this on the show' 'her body doesn't look so great' 'she looks so much uglier on the show' 'she's a catfish' 'such a bully' 'toxic' and that's just a little about me," she captioned the 'gram.
@victorialarson_
To every one hating on my new look. #bachelorinparadise? original sound - Victoria Larson
Victoria also responded to the audience's critique that she was a bully on the show while speaking with Good Morning America for a January interview.
"If my words or actions hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize and I'll do better and hold myself accountable," Victoria stated. "I'm not a bully. I'm really not."
The contestant claimed she that she didn't "think my kindness really got to show through" and she "really" has "a good heart."
Hopefully, viewers will get to see more of that side of Victoria on Bachelor in Paradise.