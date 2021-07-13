The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here

You've laughed at the comedies, cried over the dramas and binge-watched for hours on end. Now, it's time to learn which of your favorite TV shows are in the running for the top prize.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, July 13. The stars made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year—Ron in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on This Is Us and Jasmine in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role on #FREERAYSHAWN.

"It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a press release. "So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year's Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television."

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which series takes home a trophy. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept 19 on CBS.

But for now, let's get to the nominations. Scroll on to see the full list of contenders.