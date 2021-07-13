The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here

You've laughed at the comedies, cried over the dramas and binge-watched for hours on end. Now, it's time to learn which of your favorite TV shows are in the running for the top prize.
Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, July 13. The stars made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year—Ron in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on This Is Us and Jasmine in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role on #FREERAYSHAWN.
"It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a press release. "So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year's Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television."
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which series takes home a trophy. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept 19 on CBS.
But for now, let's get to the nominations. Scroll on to see the full list of contenders.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rose Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Gennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Madalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olson, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak," James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Apple TV+, Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency," Susanna Fogel
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Girls5eva, "Pilot, Meredith Scardino
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, "Pilot," Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Steve Yockey
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale," Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale," Benjamin Caron
The Crown, War, Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Misha Green"
Pose, "Series Finale," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know," Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Directing for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Haward, Peter Cameron
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef
This story is being updated.