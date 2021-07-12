How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Co-Parenting Relationship Took a More "Peaceful" Turn

Watch : Did Megan Fox Take a Dig at Brian Austin Green's New GF?

More than a year since their separation, it looks like post-split life for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has finally become a holiday in the sun.

Sure, they had some headline-making moments in the months after they confirmed their on-and-off romance was no more. But after parting ways in late 2019 and officially filing the paperwork to end their 10-year marriage in November 2020, life has settled for these exes, who remain forever linked by their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," a source close to the actress told E! News. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship."

Plus, it doesn't hurt that they've each found romance with new people. While Fox has been dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly for more than a year now, sparks are also flying between Green and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. As he captioned a recent photo of them kissing, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with."