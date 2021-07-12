Save Up to 70% Off During Draper James' Tent Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to save y'all!
Draper James, aka the ultimate destination for achieving Reese Witherspoon-approved Southern style, is hosting their annual Tent Sale through 7/13, and you don't want to miss it! From summery dresses and must-have accessories to office-approved blouses and skirts, there are so many versatile styles included in the sale.
To check out our favorite sale finds, scroll below!
Long Sleeve Eyelet Knit Top
Pair this top with a skirt or denim jeans, and you'll look effortlessly chic.
Striped Eyelet Flounce Shirtdress
It's no wonder this adorable dress is selling quick! Between the eyelet print and flounce hem, you can't go wrong!
Gold Hoops with Pearl
It never hurts to stock up on jewelry! We love how simple and classy these hoops are.
Chambray Midi Wrap Dress
BBQs, brunch, clam bakes...we could go on about all the occasions you can wear this chambray wrap dress. It's so versatile!
Sisterhood Tee
Sisterhood of the traveling t-shirt, anyone? Whether you get this tee for yourself or a few for all of your friends to wear, you won't regret it!
Magnolia Statement Necklace
Featuring Draper James' signature magnolia design, this stylish necklace will help dress up any outfit.
Pencil Skirt in Lace
Headed back to the office and don't have anything to wear? This sleek pencil skirt is a must.
Strappy Bow Front Dress
This summery frock needs to be in your closet ASAP! We're obsessed with the chevron print and the fact that it has pockets.
Leather Reversible Mini Tote
Anything that has pockets or is reversible is a winner for us! This tote is perfect for keeping your must-haves organized while on the go.
Floral Denim Blazer
We love how you can dress this blazer up or down. Pair it with denim for a casual approach or slacks for an office-approved look.
