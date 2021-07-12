KardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Cabbage Face Masks? This Family Takes Spa Night to the Extreme on So Freakin' Cheap

TLC's So Freakin' Cheap proves that self-care doesn't have to come at a high cost. An at-home spa night turns cringe when a family pulls out cabbage face masks that are better suited for salad.

Watch: "So Freakin' Cheap" Exclusive: Cabbage Face Masks

Who needs a salad when you can have a spa? 

In an exclusive clip from tonight's So Freakin' Cheap, airing July 12 on TLC, penny-pincher patriarch Tony Clayton comes up with what seems to be an ingenious way to treat yourself.

"Well the face masks, you're buying a whole kit thing and it's a little bit pricey," Tony explains. "Now, I Googled how to make homemade face masks. I mean, hey, why go out and spend a whole bunch of money on all these different chemicals? I did it all natural." 

But his concoctions look more like gooey guacamole and the guests of the girls' spa night start cracking jokes. "We need the tortillas to go with it," one woman chuckles as Tony places the platter of food—er, face masks—down on the coffee table. 

"Just call me a veggie wrap!" another friend quips as a cabbage leaf is placed over her face. Is this spa night, or Hannibal Lecter foodie cosplay? 

Tony tops off his cringe hosting skills by serving two frozen pizzas together...and pretending it was actually delivery. He even saved a used pizza box as part of the con!

From spa nights to golf courses, the cast of So Freakin' Cheap continues their quest to live luxuriously without spending much. 

Watch the awkward clip above to see the laughable (and edible) face mask party!

So Freakin Cheap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC. 

