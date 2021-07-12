Glee's Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Watch : Matthew Morrison Spills on Halloween Party & Newborn Son

Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Morrison are full of glee.

The couple welcomed their second baby together, his rep confirms to E! News. According to People, Phoenix Monroe Morrison was born Monday, June 28 at 12:08 p.m. weighing 7 lbs, 1.05 oz and measuring 21 inches long.

"We Rise!" Matthew and Renee—who are also parents to Revel James Makai, 3—told the magazine. "Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!"

Just weeks before their daughter's birth, Matthew reflected on adding to their family. "It's just wild! Watching this woman whom I love more than anything, growing a human being!" he wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump. "I'm in awe of the peace that she embodies with every kick, every cramp. We have talked to Revel, consistently, about being a big brother and he is reeling with excitement."

After several devastating miscarriages, the couple announced the pregnancy in April. "It has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express," the Glee alum told People in March 2020. "So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more."