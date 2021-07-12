Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts Shaved Head: Why Daughter Willow "Made" Her Do It

Like daughter, like mother? According to Jada Pinkett Smith's new look, that is most certainly the case here.
Instead of whipping her hair like Willow Smith once did, Jada is taking a page out of her daughter's hand book by shaving her head. The Nutty Professor actress recently debuted the transformation on Instagram, explaining that she needed "this shed."
"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," Jada captioned the July 12 post. "BUT… my 50's are ‘bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."
Of course, fans flocked to the actress' comment section to praise her stunning new look, and even fellow celebs couldn't help but to shout-out the star for her mesmerizing change.
Tina Lawson, a.k.a Beyoncé's mom (of course) typed out the top response, writing, "Beautiful [heart emoji]. It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently." Lena Waithe summed up her response in one relatable word by commenting, "Perfection."
And the post simply wouldn't be complete without Willow's supportive, strong input, with the 20-year-old musician writing, "You are DIVINE."
In the jaw-dropping Instagram post, the first photo includes a screenshot of Willow's social media pic with the mother-daughter duo side-by-side. Willow wrote in the caption of her own Instagram post, "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return." The second half of the post is a small video of the star simply showing off her head-turning look.
The "no hair, don't care" motto is pretty familiar to the girls of the Smith family, considering Willow shaved it all off at the height of her "Whip My Hair" era back in 2012.
In fact, Jada's husband, Will Smith, recalled the shocking moment his daughter went rogue in a 2017 interview. At the time, he admitted he had been pushing her to continue her tour despite her desire to go home.
"We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," he recalled. "She shaved her head bald in the middle of her 'Whip My Hair' tour. I was like, 'Oh, s--t.'"
Now, Jada isn't just following in her daughter's footsteps, but she's also taking her stylish advice to the head…literally.