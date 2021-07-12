How Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Webster to Become a Future CEO

Watch : Stormi Webster Steals the Show in Kylie Cosmetics Series

The future really is female.

Mommy mogul Kylie Jenner is continuing the Kardashian-Jenner legacy of female entrepreneurship with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed on how her own momager Kris Jenner inspired her business prowess during the second episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, which aired on Monday, July 12.

Kylie gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her billion-dollar cosmetics brand while reflecting on her beginnings. "You are a product of who you surround yourself with and your family," Kylie stated. "My sisters and my mom have been huge influences to me, and I feel like really shaped me into who I am."

Kylie was inspired by their support and success to speak to the new Kardashian-Jenner generation. "Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie continued. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."

Kris added that Stormi "just absorbs" the working environment. The tot even has her own office!

"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Kylie revealed.