Cedric the Entertainer Set to Host 2021 Emmy Awards

A king of comedy is marking his upcoming hosting gig as a crowning achievement.



Cedric the Entertainer will undoubtedly bring the funny as the host of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is set to air on September 19 on CBS. The network tapped one of its own as the master of ceremonies, as the comedian currently stars in the CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood.



The 57-year-old actor also shared the thrilling news on social media shortly after the announcement was made. "WORD!!! You're looking at the Host of the 2021 Emmys," he captioned the July 12 Instagram post. "I wonder if #flofromprogressive gonna be there? This is about to [flame emojis]."

Cedric also expressed his enthusiasm for the role in a recent statement, according to Variety, sharing, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."