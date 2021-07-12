KardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Score BaubleBar's Bestselling Styles for As Low As $10

The jewelry brand's Now & Ten Event is on! Stock up on bracelets, rings, necklaces and more.

By Emily Spain Jul 12, 2021
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The cure for a case of the Mondays? A jewelry sale, of course!

Now through 7/18, BaubleBar is hosting their annual $10 Sale, where their bestselling styles start at $10 and go up to $48. If your summer wardrobe could use some bling, we suggest using this limited-time deal to load up on BaubleBar's cult-favorite Alidia rings, Pisa bracelets, tassel earrings and pieces from the must-have Disney collection.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sale styles to give you some shopping inspo!

Faidra Earrings

Yes, you read that right! These chic earrings are only $10. 

$34
$10
BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Ring

We are obsessed with the Mini Alidia Ring! Not only do we have it in multiple colors and wear a stack daily, but we love how it looks and feels expensive.

$44
$20
BaubleBar

Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet

We promise you will find yourself wearing this gold plated brass bracelet on repeat! Perfect for Disney fans or anyone headed to The Happiest Place on Earth.

$28
$12
BaubleBar

Micro Alidia Ring

If you're looking for a thin yet attention-grabbing ring for your stack, we suggest the micro Alidia ring.

$44
$25
BaubleBar

Gina Necklace

Featuring a modern pavé initial on a herringbone snake chain necklace, this piece will look great stacked with your other favorite gold necklaces.

$48
$18
BaubleBar

Sardinia Tassel Earrings

Everyone needs a fun pair of tassel earrings for summer. We are obsessed with this color!

$38
$12
BaubleBar

Nascita Necklace

Rep your birthstone on the daily with this beautiful necklace. Plus, it's great for layering!

$58
$34
BaubleBar

Maro Ring Set

Update your current ring stack with these classic silver styles.

$58
$36
BaubleBar

Blair Necklace

Made with a paperclip chain and a singular freshwater pearl initial pendant, this necklace is perfect accessory for summer.

$48
$18
BaubleBar

Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings

Available in navy, ivory, lavender, black and more, this fun and flirty style will help elevate any outfit.

$48
$15
BaubleBar

Say Cheers Earrings

Headed to Disneyland or Walt Disney World soon? These adorable Mickey earrings are an absolute must.

$58
$35
BaubleBar

