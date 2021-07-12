See Zendaya Fangirl Over Beyoncé After Wearing Her Iconic Versace Dress

Watch : Zendaya Talks Playing a Modern Lola Bunny on "Space Jam"

Zendaya is Beyoncé's biggest fans.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 12, Zendaya dished on her decision to don the same sheer purple Versace dress that Queen Bey performed "Crazy In Love" in at the 2003 BET Awards. Zendaya recently rocked the exact same dress with an added elongated train for the 2021 ceremony on June 27 in a stylish throwback homage to the R&B icon.

"I've been a Beyoncé fan from birth, so if there's anything I'm going to do, it's going to be stan Beyoncé," Zendaya gushed. "That's Beyoncé. All you can do is pay tribute...I love her."

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the fashion choice. "Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003," he captioned. "Get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!"

As Zendaya reflected to E! News, "All the stars aligned with the dress when we found it. It was a pretty cool, pretty cool moment."

It was also written in the stars for the Euphoria Emmy winner to take on the role of the animated Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2, out in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.